Manson (upper body) could be available for Game 3 against Minnesota on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Jared Bednar told reporters the team was confident enough that Manson would be available that it opted to leave Jack Ahcan behind to play for AHL Colorado. If the 34-year-old Manson does suit up in Game 3, it will likely be at the expense of Nick Blankenburg, though Manson could also serve as a healthy scratch.