Manson (undisclosed) will return to the Avalanche lineup Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.

Manson had missed Colorado's last two games. The 32-year-old blueliner has five goals, 12 points and a plus-12 rating through 37 games this season. Manson will likely return to a second-pairing role alongside Samuel Girard.