Manson produced an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and five PIM in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Manson set up a Mikko Rantanen tally in the second period and then dropped the gloves with Mathieu Olivier in the third. With three points and 21 PIM over his last seven contests, Manson is providing solid depth offense and truculence from a bottom-four role. The 32-year-old blueliner has 21 points, 100 shots on net, 183 hits, 90 blocked shots, 79 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 64 appearances.