Manson scored a goal, added three hits and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Manson has a goal and an assist over three contests since he sat out one game with a lower-body injury. He tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, the first of five unanswered goals for the Avalanche. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to seven goals, 20 points, 90 shots on net, 175 hits, 87 blocked shots, 62 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 60 appearances. This is the first time he's reached the 20-point mark since his 37-point campaign in 2017-18, which is an outlier in his career.