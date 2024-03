Manson (lower body) is expected to play Wednesday versus the Red Wings, per the NHL media site.

With Wednesday's trade of Bowen Byram to Buffalo, the Avalanche have only six defensemen available due to Sean Walker being en route to joining the team following a separate trade with the Flyers, so Manson looks set to play whether he's 100 percent or not. He should feature in a bottom-four role after missing Monday's contest with the lower-body issue.