Kinkaid made eight saves in relief in a 7-3 loss to Dallas on Saturday. He allowed one goal.

Kinkaid entered the game in the second period and played 27:57 in his Avalanche debut. The only goal he allowed came early in the third period when Wyatt Johnston stole the puck from Avs' forward Denis Malgin and slid it under his left pad. Kinkaid's only other NHL game this season -- a win -- came Nov. 12 with the Bruins.