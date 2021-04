Burroughs recorded an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Wild.

Burroughs had the secondary helper on Andre Burakovsky's second-period goal. The assist was Burroughs' first career point. The 25-year-old defenseman has added five hits and five PIM through his first two games. A seventh-round pick of the Islanders in 2013, Burroughs shouldn't be expected to generate a lot of offense while he occupies a third-pairing role.