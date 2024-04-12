Burroughs scored a goal on four shots, doled out six hits, blocked three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Burroughs snapped a 23-game point drought with the tally, which was his first career game-winner. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to eight points, 77 shots on net, 71 PIM, 221 hits and 127 blocked shots through 70 contests. The Sharks have given him a steady role for the first time in his career, but his physicality is his best contribution for fantasy purposes, as his offense remains limited.