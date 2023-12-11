Burroughs notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM, four hits and four blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Burroughs has picked up an assist in three of the last four contests. The 28-year-old defenseman is likely benefiting from the Sharks scoring at least four goals in all five of their games in December -- some of that offense is trickling down to the physical blueliner. He's at four assists, 31 shots on net, 33 PIM, 55 blocked shots and 57 hits through 27 outings overall. Burroughs' defensive skill set should help him stay in a top-four role.