Burroughs notched an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Burroughs was scratched Tuesday, but he checked back in with Ty Emberson (upper body) out. Burroughs picked up two points over nine outings in January, but he doesn't appear to be a lock for the lineup anymore. The 28-year-old defenseman has a career-high six points with 48 shots on net, 51 PIM, 85 blocked shots, 108 hits and a minus-24 rating over 44 appearances.