Burroughs will miss Thursday's game against Winnipeg because of a lower-body injury, per Max Miller of The Hockey News.

Burroughs has four assists, 36 PIM, 87 hits and 73 blocks in 36 contests this season. Marc-Edouard Vlasic will draw into the lineup after being scratched for San Jose's previous four games. Burroughs is day-to-day, so he might be able to return Saturday versus Toronto.