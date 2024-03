Wood recorded an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Wood set up a Ross Colton tally in the third period, which tied the game at 3-3. The helper snapped a 10-game point drought for Wood, who has maintained a middle-six role despite his slump. The winger is up to 22 points, 135 shots on net, 94 hits, 71 PIM and a minus-3 rating across 62 outings overall.