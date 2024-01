Wood (illness) will not be in the lineup against Vegas on Wednesday, Colleen Flynn of The Hockey News reports.

Wood will be out of action for his third straight game due to the flu. With just one point in his last eight outings, the 28-year-old winger's absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players. Unless Artturi Lehkonen (neck) is cleared to play, Colorado figures to continue rolling with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the time being.