Colton scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Colton snapped a five-game point drought with his first-period marker, but that was the Avalanche's last goal of the game. The 27-year-old has been less consistent on offense since Casey Mittelstadt was acquired from the Sabres to center the second line, bumping Colton down the lineup. Colton has 16 goals, 37 points, 138 shots on net, 136 hits and a minus-10 rating over 75 appearances.