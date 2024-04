Colton scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Colton is riding a five-game point streak with two goals and three assists in that span. He has a goal and two helpers during the playoffs, and he's added seven shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-1 rating over those three contests. He remains in a third-line role, but he poses a threat as a depth scorer when the Avalanche's offense is humming as it has been in this series (17 goals over three games).