Colton logged an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Jets in Game 1.

Colton has earned five points over the last seven games. The 27-year-old remains in a third-line role, so his chances to be a consistent contributor on offense are likely to be limited in the postseason unless injuries force him into a larger role. Colton had a career-high 40 points with 146 shots on net, 141 hits, 61 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 80 regular-season appearances.