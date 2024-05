Colton supplied an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Colton snapped a three-game dry spell with the helper. He's up to four points, 12 shots on net, 27 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over seven playoff contests. Colton remains in a third-line role, and he's see more limited usage in the postseason. The 27-year-old can offer supplementary offense and plenty of physicality.