Girard is dealing with an illness, according to Brennan Vogt of The-Rink.com, and he's questionable for Thursday's contest versus the Rangers as a result.

Girard has three goals, 18 points, 68 hits and 92 blocks in 51 outings in 2023-24. If the 25-year-old can't play Thursday, then Caleb Jones will likely draw into the lineup for the first time since March 13.