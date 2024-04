Girard (concussion) skated in the lead-up to Tuesday's Game 2 matchup with Winnipeg, John Lu of TSN reports.

Coach Jared Bednar didn't rule Girard out for Game 2, which would be his first action since April 13 versus the Jets. Considering the blueliner is pointless in his last 10 outings, few fantasy players will be anxiously awaiting his return to the lineup. Still, if Girard is healthy he should rejoin the lineup, likely in place of Jack Johnson or Caleb Jones.