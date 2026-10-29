Girard (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's home game against the Mammoth, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Girard has missed each of the last three games with an undisclosed injury. It appears that he has a chance to play Thursday, but the Penguins would need to activate him from injured reserve prior to the contest if he's to appear in the lineup. Prior to going down with the injury, the 28-year-old blueliner got off to a strong start to the season with a goal, seven points, 12 shots on net, five hits and 10 blocked shots over nine appearances. If he's ultimately given the green light, he'll likely rejoin the team's second defensive pairing, where he should continue to be a relevant fantasy asset in deep leagues this season.