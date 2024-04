Coach Jared Bednar is leaving the possibility open of Girard (concussion) returning for Game 3 versus the Jets on Friday, per Adrian Hernandez of Mile High Hockey on Wednesday.

Girard has missed the Avalanche's last four contests due to the concussion. He had three goals, 18 points, 73 shots, 76 hits and 99 blocks in 59 regular-season outings. If Girard returns against Winnipeg, then Caleb Jones might be a healthy scratch.