Girard recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Girard missed four games with a concussion, but he returned with 21:05 of ice time in Friday's contest. He also snapped the 10-game point drought that led into his absence, assisting on a Ross Colton tally in the third period. Caleb Jones was scratched to make way for Girard, who should hold down a top-four role.