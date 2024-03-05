Girard logged an assist in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Girard snapped a 10-game point drought when he helped out on Jonathan Drouin's first-period tally. Prior to the slump, Girard had worked his way back into fantasy relevance with 11 points across 16 contests following his return from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. The 25-year-old defenseman is at 16 points, 55 shots on net, 56 hits, 78 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 42 appearances this season. He'll need to find more consistency to be trusted in fantasy.