Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Lands long-term extension
Girard agreed to terms on a seven-year, $35 million contract extension with Colorado on Wednesday.
Girard will play this season under the final year of his entry-level deal, which means the organization has locked him up through the 2026-27 campaign. The blueliner featured in all 82 games last season, in which he set career highs in goals (four), assists (23) and shots (116). The 21-year-old also saw time on the power play and could be in line for an uptick in minutes following the departure of Tyson Barrie to Toronto.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Goalie Tiers
Not sure which goalies you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
Having trouble figuring out how to value this year's crop of Fantasy forwards? Mike Gay is...
-
Top 100 for Fantasy hockey
Still only 22, Connor McDavid stays atop Kyle Riley's top 100 Fantasy players for the 2019-2020...
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times