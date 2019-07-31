Girard agreed to terms on a seven-year, $35 million contract extension with Colorado on Wednesday.

Girard will play this season under the final year of his entry-level deal, which means the organization has locked him up through the 2026-27 campaign. The blueliner featured in all 82 games last season, in which he set career highs in goals (four), assists (23) and shots (116). The 21-year-old also saw time on the power play and could be in line for an uptick in minutes following the departure of Tyson Barrie to Toronto.