Girard agreed to terms on a seven-year, $35 million contract extension with Colorado on Wednesday.

Girard will play this season under the final year of his entry-level deal, which means the organization has locked him up through the 2026-27 campaign. The blueliner featured in all 82 games last season, in which he set career highs in goals (four), assists (23) and shots (116). The 21-year-old also saw time on the power play and could be in line for an uptick in minutes following the departure of Tyson Barrie to Toronto.

More News
Our Latest Stories