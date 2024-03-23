Girard produced an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Girard has a helper in each of the last two games following a five-game slump. The 25-year-old defenseman hasn't really picked up the slack since Bowen Byram was traded to the Sabres -- Sean Walker has shown a bit more promise. Girard is at 18 points, 65 shots on net, 65 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 49 appearances on the year. While his offense is lackluster, he should continue to see top-four minutes.