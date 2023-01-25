Girard notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Girard reached the 10-assist mark for the season with a secondary helper on Alex Newhook's second-period tally. With six points over his last 10 games, Girard's done better on offense in January. He's up to 13 points, 58 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 36 hits and a minus-10 rating through 40 contests overall.