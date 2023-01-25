Girard notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.
Girard reached the 10-assist mark for the season with a secondary helper on Alex Newhook's second-period tally. With six points over his last 10 games, Girard's done better on offense in January. He's up to 13 points, 58 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 36 hits and a minus-10 rating through 40 contests overall.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Assists in consecutive contests•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Credited with helper•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Finds twine in loss•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Generates assist in loss•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Pots OT winner Friday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Snags assist in loss•