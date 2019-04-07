Girard posted two assists in the season finale 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

The 20-year-old missed a shot to beat his rookie mark in the goal department, but his two assists added to his career best in points. Girard put together a very good second NHL season with four goals, 26 points and a plus-8 rating playing in all 82 games during 2018-19. He also posted 116 shots on net, 90 blocks and 65 hits.