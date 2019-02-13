Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Sets up both goals in loss
Girard had assists on both of his teams' goals in a 5-2 defeat against Toronto on Tuesday.
Those two points matched his total for all of December and January, and he's now scored four points in six February games. He might be coming out of his long hibernation and is worth monitoring because of the possibility for assists with Colorado's powerful top line.
