Parise (lower body) will be a game-time call against the Oilers on Saturday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Parise has racked up seven points in 15 games since signing with the Avalanche back in January. The winger has already missed three games due to his lower-body injury but looks close to getting back into action. If Jonathan Drouin (lower body) returns as well, Parise will likely have to settle for a third-line role.