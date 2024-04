Parise scored a goal on three shots, went plus-3 and added four hits in Friday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Parise has scored in three of the last four games, including each of the last two contests in this first-round series. The winger has added eight shots on net and 10 hits while seeing top-six usage this postseason. Parise's retiring at the end of the Avalanche's playoff run, so he can be expected to empty the tank in pursuit of the Stanley Cup.