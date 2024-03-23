Parise managed an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Parise's first point in three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. Prior to the injury, he was seeing middle-six minutes, but his ice time has declined with the additions of Casey Mittelstadt and Yakov Trenin at the trade deadline. Parise is at eight points, 36 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 18 appearances, but his limited role makes him a risky fantasy option in most formats.