Parise scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.
Parise's tally in the second period stood as the game-winner. He began the contest on the top line, but he saw just 10:46 of ice time and took some shifts on the fourth unit, including the one that resulted in his goal. The 39-year-old had 10 points over 30 regular-season appearances, so his contributions are likely to remain limited in the postseason.
