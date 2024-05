Parise notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Parise snapped a six-game point drought with the helper on a Casey Mittelstadt tally in the third period. The 39-year-old Parise continues to play a limited role -- he hasn't exceeded 15 minutes of ice time in any of the last seven games, and he's done so just twice in 10 playoff outings. He has three points, 18 shots on net, 27 hits and an even plus-minus rating in a middle-six role.