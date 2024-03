Parise (lower body) is good to play Saturday versus Edmonton, coach Jared Bednar told Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.

Parise was originally expected to be a game-time decision, but the update on his status came earlier than anticipated. He has four goals and seven points in 15 outings in 2023-24. Jonathan Drouin (lower body) is set to return as well, so Parise likely doesn't have a spot in the top six and is instead projected to serve on the third line.