Harpur was released from his professional tryout Sunday by Columbus.
Harpur was injured in a fight early in the preseason, which probably didn't help his chances. Still, he was going to be hard-pressed to earn a roster spot with the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ben Harpur: Missing Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ben Harpur: Earns tryout with Columbus•
-
Predators' Ben Harpur: Plays rare game Saturday•
-
Predators' Ben Harpur: Removed from COVID-19 list•
-
Predators' Ben Harpur: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Predators' Ben Harpur: Back from conditioning stint•