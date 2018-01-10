Blackhawks' Adam Clendening: Headed to Chicago
The Coyotes traded Clendening and Anthony Duclair to the Blackhawks in exchange for Richard Panik and Laurent Dauphin on Wednesday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Clendening is primarily an organizational depth player at this stage in his career, so he'll likely be assigned to and remain with AHL Rockford for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.
