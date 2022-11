Regula was demoted to AHL Rockford on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Regula has appeared in just four games this season in which he garnered two shots, four hits and eight blocks while averaging 16:36 of ice time. With the Hawks off until Saturday's clash with Boston, Regula figures to suit up for the IceHogs on Friday before potentially being brought back up to Chicago. Even if Regula is back with the team Saturday, Filip Roos could reclaim a spot in the lineup.