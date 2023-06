Boston acquired Regula and Ian Mitchell from Chicago on Monday in exchange for forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno.

Regula is a pending restricted free agent following the completion of his entry-level contract. The 22-year-old defender notched 21 points and 69 PIM in 51 AHL contests with Rockford in 2022-23. Regula has one goal, 32 blocked shots and 28 hits in 22 career NHL appearances over the past three seasons.