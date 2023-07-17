Regula inked a one-year, two-way contract with Boston on Monday.

Regula registered five goals, 21 points and 69 PIM over 51 games for AHL Rockford last season. He was also credited with two shots on goal, eight blocked shots and four hits in four appearances with Chicago during the 2022-23 campaign. The 22-year-old blueliner will probably start 2023-24 in the minors. Regula and Ian Mitchell were acquired by the Bruins on June 26 in a trade that sent Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Blackhawks.