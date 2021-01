Shaw has one assist and four shots on goal in three games this season.

Since scoring a career-high 47 points during the 2018-19 campaign, Shaw has just 11 points in 29 games over the last two seasons with Chicago. The Blackhawks have scored just five goals in three games to open the season so the 29-year-old isn't alone with his lack of offense. Unless he moves into the top-six, Shaw could post disappointing scoring numbers again this season.