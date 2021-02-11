Shaw (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Shaw missed most of the 2019-20 campaign with a concussion, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss extended time with his latest head injury. The 29-year-old forward has picked up four points through 14 games this campaign.
