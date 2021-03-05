Shaw (concussion) was placed on long-term injured reserve Friday.

According to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, general manager Stan Bowman told reporters doctors will determine if Shaw will be able to continue playing once he "starts feeling better from his concussion," but at this point it seems as though the 29-year-old forward may be forced into an early retirement. If that ends up being the case, the two-time Stanley Cup champion will hang up his skates having amassed 116 goals, 131 assists and 573 PIM in 544 career appearances.