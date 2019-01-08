Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Bags two apples
Anisimov sent out two assists in Monday's loss to the Flames.
This was Anisimov's fourth multi-point game of the season and his first since November. Anisimov now has 13 assists, surpassing last year's total already while adding seven goals as well. Lining up on a unit with Patrick Kane makes Anisimov due for some points by default, but the Blackhawks would like to see the veteran bump up from his 9.5 shooting percentage.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Tallies seventh goal of 2018-19•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Activated off IR•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Lands on IR•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Suffers apparent injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...