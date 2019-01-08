Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Bags two apples

Anisimov sent out two assists in Monday's loss to the Flames.

This was Anisimov's fourth multi-point game of the season and his first since November. Anisimov now has 13 assists, surpassing last year's total already while adding seven goals as well. Lining up on a unit with Patrick Kane makes Anisimov due for some points by default, but the Blackhawks would like to see the veteran bump up from his 9.5 shooting percentage.

