Murphy (groin) has been taken off injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with Nashville.
Murphy looks set to return to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 13 against Dallas, a stretch of 35 games on injured reserve. The defenseman will likely slot into Nikita Zaitsev's spot on the blue line, though that may depend on whether the Hawks decide to have Ethan Del Mastro make his NHL debut.
