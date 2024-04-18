Murphy (undisclosed) will miss the season finale against LA on Thursday because he tweaked something during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Vegas, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

It's unclear if Murphy's current issue is related to the groin injury that kept him out of the lineup from Jan. 16-April 10. Either way, he will conclude the campaign with two goals, eight points, 40 PIM, 116 hits and 113 blocks in 46 appearances. Murphy is inked to a four-year, $17.6 million contract through 2025-26, so he should feature on the Blackhawks' blue line again next season, potentially in one of the top-two pairings.