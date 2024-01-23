Murphy (lower body) was moved to injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Murphy has now missed four straight games so he'll be eligible to return once healthy, which could be as early as Wednesday in Seattle. He was placed on injured reserve to open a roster spot for Nick Foligno (finger), who is set to return Monday against Vancouver. Murphy has eight points in 43 games this season.
