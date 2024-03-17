Murphy (groin) may not return before the end of the season, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Murphy, who remains week-to-week, visited a specialist in Vancouver recently before resuming off-ice workouts. He hasn't played since Jan. 13, and Chicago only has 15 games left in the 2023-24 campaign. Murphy has eight points, 105 blocked shots and 106 hits in 43 appearances this season.