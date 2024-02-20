Murphy (groin) remains out indefinitely with no clear time frame to get back into action, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports Tuesday.

Murphy has already been out of the lineup for the last 13 games and looks no closer to actually returning to the ice. With just one goal and three assists in his last 16 outings, few fantasy players will be anxiously awaiting his return. Still, the blueliner could offer some value in formats that utilize hits and blocks.