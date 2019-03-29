Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Finds twine in win
Murphy scored a goal and added six blocked shots and four hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.
Murphy has picked up 13 points in 47 games this year, the best scoring rate he's shown in his career. He's had a solid March, with five points, 28 hits and 32 blocks over 13 appearances. The defender may have some appeal in deeper formats, but can otherwise be safely left off of fantasy rosters.
