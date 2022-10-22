Murphy scored a shorthanded goal and blocked three shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Murphy's goal in the third period tied the game at 3-3. The Blackhawks don't have a threatening offense, but they lead the NHL early in the year with three shorthanded tallies after Murphy's contribution Friday. The 29-year-old defenseman has added five shots on net, 12 blocked shots, eight hits and four PIM through four contests. He's never reached the 20-point mark, so he's unlikely to help much in fantasy.